About this product
The piece that has revolutionized the way we smoke blunts, MJ's Arsenal glass blunt bubbler is cleanest and most effective way to burn blunts. With its spill-proof freestanding base and a discreet compact size, this pipe is a perfect travel companion that will never get your blunt wet!
The blunt bubbler has an ergonomically placed carb and a design that significantly minimizes waste. Purchase with confidence knowing this is the real deal, the patented Martian decal will stay watch over the Stash.
Highlights
- Newest most innovative way to smoke blunts
- Mini discreet size, perfect for on the go use
- Ergonomically placed carb hole
- Spill proof design
- Fits almost all rolled items
- One hitter function
- Both normal and directional air flow carb cap
- Minimizes waste and helps filter out toxins
- Made from high quality borosilicate glass
- Emblazoned Martian design and custom MJ logo on base
