About this product

The piece that has revolutionized the way we smoke blunts, MJ's Arsenal glass blunt bubbler is cleanest and most effective way to burn blunts. With its spill-proof freestanding base and a discreet compact size, this pipe is a perfect travel companion that will never get your blunt wet!



The blunt bubbler has an ergonomically placed carb and a design that significantly minimizes waste. Purchase with confidence knowing this is the real deal, the patented Martian decal will stay watch over the Stash.



Highlights



- Newest most innovative way to smoke blunts

- Mini discreet size, perfect for on the go use

- Ergonomically placed carb hole

- Spill proof design

- Fits almost all rolled items

- One hitter function

- Both normal and directional air flow carb cap

- Minimizes waste and helps filter out toxins

- Made from high quality borosilicate glass

- Emblazoned Martian design and custom MJ logo on base