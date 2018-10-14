About this product
Highlights:
- Joint Size: 10/14/18 mm Female Male
- Quartz Nail
- High Walls
- Raised Center Platform
- Core Reactor Design
- Banger Style
- Thick White Base
- Laser-Etched
- Flame Polished
- Includes Puddle Pusher Carb Cap
- Clear Glass
- Colored Glass
- 10mm Joint
- 14mm Joint
- 18mm Joint
- 45 degree Joint
- 90 degree Joint
- Female Joint
- Male Joint
- Polished Joint
- Branded Glass
