Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Joint size: 18mm female
- Glass bowl
- Built in glass screen
- Cute panda decorated
- Wrapped with bamboo plants
- American glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
- Joint size: 18mm female
- Glass bowl
- Built in glass screen
- Cute panda decorated
- Wrapped with bamboo plants
- American glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!