About this product
Highlights:
- Piper Pouch locking zipper
- RYOT’s Stick Stop platinum cured silicone
- Weather resistant antimicrobial microfiber exterior
- External accessory pocket
- Removable carbon integrated divider pads
- Hi-tech freshness pocket with SmellSafe zipper closure
- Soft wall memory padding
- Piper Pouch locking zipper
- RYOT’s Stick Stop platinum cured silicone
- Weather resistant antimicrobial microfiber exterior
- External accessory pocket
- Removable carbon integrated divider pads
- Hi-tech freshness pocket with SmellSafe zipper closure
- Soft wall memory padding
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!