- Handmade in Denver, Colorado
- Heavy-duty aerospace aluminum
- Anodized 6061 T-6 aircraft-grade aluminum exoskeleton
- Shock-absorbing rubber gaskets
- Ember-blocking smoke screen
- Compatible with all three Pyptek concentrate attachments
- Nearly indestructible
- Handheld portable pipe
- High-quality borosilicate glass
- Comes fully assembled and includes an extra Pyptek O-ring & screen kit and pipe cleaners
- Available in 5 unique colors
- A pipe you can take on any adventure.
The aircraft grade aluminum exoskeleton protects the borosilicate glass internal body. This spoon is smoke-ready as it comes fully assembled alongside metal screens, pipe cleaners, and an extra Pyptek O-ring.
