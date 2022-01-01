Highlights:



- Handmade in Denver, Colorado

- Heavy-duty aerospace aluminum

- Anodized 6061 T-6 aircraft-grade aluminum exoskeleton

- Shock-absorbing rubber gaskets

- Ember-blocking smoke screen

- Compatible with all three Pyptek concentrate attachments

- Nearly indestructible

- Handheld portable pipe

- High-quality borosilicate glass

- Comes fully assembled and includes an extra Pyptek O-ring & screen kit and pipe cleaners

- Available in 5 unique colors

- A pipe you can take on any adventure.



The aircraft grade aluminum exoskeleton protects the borosilicate glass internal body. This spoon is smoke-ready as it comes fully assembled alongside metal screens, pipe cleaners, and an extra Pyptek O-ring.