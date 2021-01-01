Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Vaporizer accessory
- 20W maximum
- Black color
- Coil compatible w/ temperature control
- Compatible w/ pilot vaporizer
- For 18W or lower
- Replacement ceramic dish atomizer
- Titanium coil underneath
