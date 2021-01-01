Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Length: 3 inches
- Width: 2.5 inches
- Made from kambaba stone
- Downstem
- Joint drilled in
- Detachable mesh bowl
- Green and black coloring
- Supportive with stress
- Smooth to the touch
- Length: 3 inches
- Width: 2.5 inches
- Made from kambaba stone
- Downstem
- Joint drilled in
- Detachable mesh bowl
- Green and black coloring
- Supportive with stress
- Smooth to the touch
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!