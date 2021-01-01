Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Round Kambaba" Stone Pipe

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Length: 3 inches
- Width: 2.5 inches
- Made from kambaba stone
- Downstem
- Joint drilled in
- Detachable mesh bowl
- Green and black coloring
- Supportive with stress
- Smooth to the touch
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!