Introducing the Roll-uh-Bowl mini fold-up silicone water pipe. Simple to use and even easier to store. Bring this indestructible piece on the go with you, perfect for your active lifestyle. This is very convenient for hiking, beach, picnics, skiing, boating, parties, and a great holiday gift.



Highlights:



- Flavorless and odorless grade IV medical grade silicone

- Standing dimensions: 8" height by 1.5" diameter

- Folds to fit into the palm of your hand

- 9mm anodized alloy electable bowl

- 9mm composite downstem included

- Dual use: dry herbs and concentrates

- Easy to clean/dishwasher safe

- Multi color purchasing options

- Made in the USA

- Portable and indestructible

- Cost effective

- 45 degree female joint