Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Sea Floor Themed" Spoon Pipe

- Empire glassworks spoon
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Hand pipe
- Glass marbles
- Made in the USA
- Sea theme
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
- Worked glass octopus on the bowl
- American glass
