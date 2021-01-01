Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

'Higher State Creations' SlapPack Lighter Holster

- Higher state creations accessory
- Contains locations to hold your lighter, dabber, and poker
- High grade silicone
- Slap band fits snugly around the chamber or neck of water pipe
- Glow in the dark
- Choice of color
