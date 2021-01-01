Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- 4 Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL
- Storage container
- 3 latches
- Stainless steel
- Boveda/humidipak humidity control
- Contains thick silicone ring
- Holding dry herbs
- Durable
- Choice of size
- 4 Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL
- Storage container
- 3 latches
- Stainless steel
- Boveda/humidipak humidity control
- Contains thick silicone ring
- Holding dry herbs
- Durable
- Choice of size
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!