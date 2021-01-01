Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Sherlock style pipe
- Made in the USA
- Bent neck
- Thick glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Side carb design
- Oval shaped glass base
- Swirled glass
- Raised bubbles on bowl
- Stunning glass opals in the raised bubbles
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!