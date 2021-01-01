About this product

Channel your inner Captain America with our patriotic swirl pipe- just in time for the holiday! This worked glass pipe measures 4 inches long and sports the beautiful American flag colors laid on the front of the bowl. A nationalistic addition to your stash, that any party would be proud of.



Highlights:



- Intricate handmade swirling American flag design

- Designed and made in the USA

- Made from quality borosilicate glass

- Easy to clean

- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable- carry it anywhere!