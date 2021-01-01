Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

4" Swirling USA Cane Design Black Glass Pipe

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Channel your inner Captain America with our patriotic swirl pipe- just in time for the holiday! This worked glass pipe measures 4 inches long and sports the beautiful American flag colors laid on the front of the bowl. A nationalistic addition to your stash, that any party would be proud of.

Highlights:

- Intricate handmade swirling American flag design
- Designed and made in the USA
- Made from quality borosilicate glass
- Easy to clean
- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl
- Made for dry herbs
- Deep bowl for full draws
- Unmarked glass
- Thick glass
- Portable- carry it anywhere!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!