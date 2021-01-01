Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 90 Degree joint
- Bent neck
- Colored glass
- Diffused downstem
- Fixed downstem
- Fumed Glass
- Ground joint
- Includes bowl
- Portable
- Themed
- Worked glass
