About this product
Highlights:
-Smoke Buddy Keychain with LED light
-Travel Caps Included for storing discreetly
-Environmentally friendly product
-Keeps second hand smoke away from friends, family, and neighbors
-Convenient and compact
-Magically removes smoke and odor
-Estimated at 300 uses or more
-Smoke Buddy Keychain with LED light
-Travel Caps Included for storing discreetly
-Environmentally friendly product
-Keeps second hand smoke away from friends, family, and neighbors
-Convenient and compact
-Magically removes smoke and odor
-Estimated at 300 uses or more
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!