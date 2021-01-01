Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Summer vibes are in with the freshest new pineapple hand pipe. Courtesy of our friends at Glassheads, this intricately sculpted piece includes highly detailed leaves and a stem mouthpiece, as well as a carb on the side of the pineapple core.
Sure to be the hallmark of your summer spoon collection, the pipe measures a modest 4.5", a capable beach brag!
Highlights:
- 4.5" measured handheld pipe
- Textured glass
- Colored glass
- Worked glass
- Outdoor themed
- Perfect for dry herbs
