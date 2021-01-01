About this product

Summer vibes are in with the freshest new pineapple hand pipe. Courtesy of our friends at Glassheads, this intricately sculpted piece includes highly detailed leaves and a stem mouthpiece, as well as a carb on the side of the pineapple core.



Sure to be the hallmark of your summer spoon collection, the pipe measures a modest 4.5", a capable beach brag!



Highlights:



- 4.5" measured handheld pipe

- Textured glass

- Colored glass

- Worked glass

- Outdoor themed

- Perfect for dry herbs