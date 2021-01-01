Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights
- The worlds first adjustable downstem
- Made of indestructible aircraft grade aluminum
- Adjustable length (2.5 inch - 8.5 inch)
- Comes with 3 diffusers
- Includes 18/18mm joint & 18/14mm joint low profile
- Choice of tree perc or regular perc
- Anodized smooth non-stick finish for continued clean new look
- 5 available colors
- The worlds first adjustable downstem
- Made of indestructible aircraft grade aluminum
- Adjustable length (2.5 inch - 8.5 inch)
- Comes with 3 diffusers
- Includes 18/18mm joint & 18/14mm joint low profile
- Choice of tree perc or regular perc
- Anodized smooth non-stick finish for continued clean new look
- 5 available colors
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!