Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

'Titan-Stem' Indestructible Metal Downstem

Highlights

Highlights

- The worlds first adjustable downstem
- Made of indestructible aircraft grade aluminum
- Adjustable length (2.5 inch - 8.5 inch)
- Comes with 3 diffusers
- Includes 18/18mm joint & 18/14mm joint low profile
- Choice of tree perc or regular perc
- Anodized smooth non-stick finish for continued clean new look
- 5 available colors
