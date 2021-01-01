Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

"Titanium Quartz Stone" Pipe

- Length: 4.5 inches
- Width: 1.25 inches
- Spoon pipe
- Made from natural titanium quartz crystal
- Smooth feel
- Downstem
- Joint drilled in
- Detachable mesh bowl
- Iridescent coloring
