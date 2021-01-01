Loading…
12" "Tornado Cyclone" Water Pipe w/ Turbine Perc

- Height: 12 inches
- Width: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Glass water pipe
- Smoke creates spinning tornado
- Straight neck
- Tornado turbine disc percolator
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
