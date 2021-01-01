Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Mini beaker under the sea themed tube
- Fixed three hole downstem
- 14.5mm reinforced female banger hanger
- 14.5mm male under the sea bowl piece
- Wrapped with various corals & fish friends!
- Borosilicate glass
- American made
- Heady glass pipe
- Aquatic themed design
- Mini beaker under the sea themed tube
- Fixed three hole downstem
- 14.5mm reinforced female banger hanger
- 14.5mm male under the sea bowl piece
- Wrapped with various corals & fish friends!
- Borosilicate glass
- American made
- Heady glass pipe
- Aquatic themed design
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!