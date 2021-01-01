Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Joint size: 10/ 14/ 18mm
- Female joint
- Male joint
- Nail compatible with flat coils and 20mm coils
- Power cable measuring 5'4" in length
- Nucleus glass e-nail kit
- Temperature range from 0-1200 degrees fahrenheit
- 4.5"X 2.75" with nucleus glass custom etching
- Completely universal 2-piece titanium nail
- Digital display
- Variable temperature control box
- Fits any joint size
- Fits any gender
- Choice of color
- Joint size: 10/ 14/ 18mm
- Female joint
- Male joint
- Nail compatible with flat coils and 20mm coils
- Power cable measuring 5'4" in length
- Nucleus glass e-nail kit
- Temperature range from 0-1200 degrees fahrenheit
- 4.5"X 2.75" with nucleus glass custom etching
- Completely universal 2-piece titanium nail
- Digital display
- Variable temperature control box
- Fits any joint size
- Fits any gender
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!