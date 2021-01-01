About this product

This thick, handmade, 14" glass water pipe is one of the smoothest pieces on the market. Packed with a domed showerhead perc, this filtration system will take out all the harshness and residues from smoke.



A 3-pinch ice catcher sits at the bottom of the elongated straight neck so you can use multiple ice cubes to cool your smoke to the desired degree. The 14 inch single domed showerhead beaker offers quality filtration while simultaneously keeping things simple with minimal drag.



The ground female joint on the base fits all 18.8mm slides, and comes with an accented flower bowl for dry herb use.



Highlights:



- Joint Size: 14.5 mm. female joint

- Pipe Height: 14 in. or 36 centimeters

- Handmade in Los Angeles, California

- Beautiful blue colored glass

- 3-pinch ice catcher

- Branded glass

- Diffused downstem

- Domed showerhead perc

- Removable downstem

- Made for dry herbs

- Highest quality materials

- Thick glass