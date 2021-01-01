About this product

This thick, handmade, 16" glass water pipe is among the highest quality pieces in our catalog. Turn off the lights and the pipe will soon captivate you with its beautiful illuminated colored accent.



Made by UPC, this pipe comes to you from Los Angeles, CA. This piece is sleek and impressive with it's traditional styling and colored lip and base.



A daily driver that uses a 18mm > 14mm female downstem with 4 arms tree perc downstem for diffusion.



The flower bowl included has matching colored marbles.



Highlights:



- Height: 16 inches

- Comes with 18mm to 14mm downstem and heavy color matching bowl

- 45 degree joint

- Beaker base

- Scientific glass

- Diffused downstem

- Accented colored glass

- Clear glass

- Ice pinch

- Removable downstem

- Branded glass

- Straight neck

- Uses 14mm male bowl

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Blacklight reactive glass

- Handmade in California

- Thick glass