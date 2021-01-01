About this product

Watch as the smoke fills the frying pan right before it hits your bright and early lungs. This handcrafted piece measures 4.5 inches in length, and is defined by its frying pan shape. Scrumptious sausage and egg adornments line the inside of the pan. The handle of the pan is also the mouthpiece.



An ergonomic grip and flattened base make this pipe extremely comfortable while also protecting it from rolling around and breaking. Made with the highest quality borosilicate glass, this piece is durable and small enough to safety transport as your go-to portable pipe.



A perfect pipe to wake up with, the wake and bake spoon is a one-of-a-kind smoking companion sure to brighten up the day.



Highlights:



- 4.5 inch length

- Fried sausage and eggs theme

- High quality borosilicate glass

- Ergonomic grip

- Flat base

- Intricate and realistic details

- Straight mouthpiece

- Easy to clean

- Thick glass

- Carb hole on left side

- Colored glass

- Portable piece