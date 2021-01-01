About this product

Yocan Torch is a portable, domeless e-nail that provides an innovative and simple way to dab, without the use of a torch. This premium piece makes dabbing mess-free and easy-to-use, whether you are at home or on-the-go. The torch was constructed with dual chambers: one chamber holds a dual quartz atomizer (with a carb at the top for custom airflow), while the other chamber contains a removable 1100mAh battery.



The torch fits in 10mm,14mm, and 18mm ground joints. The plastic adapter on the Torch can be flipped over, making the unit both male and female downstem compatible. Like other Yocan wax pens, the Torch comes with a Quartz Dual Coil. The coil ensures that each session delivers pure, smooth vapor.



Torch Kit Includes:



﻿- (2x) Yocan torch quartz dual dual rod atomizer

- Torch

- Wax Tool

- USB line

- Glass tube



Highlights:



- Universal adapter, fits male & female downstems

- No fuss, no mess, portable electronic rig

- Fits 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm ground joints

- 1100mAh battery for 45 draws before recharging

- Pass-through charging

- One-button operation

- Dry herb, solid concentrate, or liquid concentrate



Yocan Warranty:



**Test device before loading material. Used products will not be accepted for return. Atomizers and batteries are guaranteed against manufacturing defects. Contact us within 90 days of purchase if there are manufacturing defects with the batteries or atomizers. Coils are guaranteed to not be dead on arrival. Contact us within 3 days of purchase if coil is dead upon arrival.**