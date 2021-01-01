Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 6 inches
- Joint size: 14 female
- Detailed face
- Four standing legs
- Zebra striping throughout
- Colored glass
- Themed glass
- Polished joint
- Worked glass
- Fixed downstem
- Deep bowl
- 90 Degrees joint
- Height: 6 inches
- Joint size: 14 female
- Detailed face
- Four standing legs
- Zebra striping throughout
- Colored glass
- Themed glass
- Polished joint
- Worked glass
- Fixed downstem
- Deep bowl
- 90 Degrees joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!