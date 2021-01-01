Loading…
Stashlogix

Dotsero - Black

About this product

Smell proof with activated carbon fiber fabric this stash pouch will become your pocket's best friend. Seriously, you won't believe what you can fit in there!

• Activated carbon fabric (absorbs odor)

• Water/Odor resistant zipper

• Poker Pocket (poker included)

5.5" L x 3.5" W x 1" D

(perfect pocket size)
