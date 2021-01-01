Stashlogix
Dotsero - Olive Green
About this product
Smell proof with activated carbon fiber fabric this stash pouch will become your pocket's best friend. Seriously, you won't believe what you can fit in there!
• Activated carbon fabric (absorbs odor)
• Water/Odor resistant zipper
• Poker Pocket (poker included)
5.5" L x 3.5" W x 1" D
(perfect pocket size)
• Activated carbon fabric (absorbs odor)
• Water/Odor resistant zipper
• Poker Pocket (poker included)
5.5" L x 3.5" W x 1" D
(perfect pocket size)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!