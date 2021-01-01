Loading…
Logo for the brand Stashlogix

Stashlogix

Dotsero - Olive Green

About this product

Smell proof with activated carbon fiber fabric this stash pouch will become your pocket's best friend. Seriously, you won't believe what you can fit in there!

• Activated carbon fabric (absorbs odor)

• Water/Odor resistant zipper

• Poker Pocket (poker included)

5.5" L x 3.5" W x 1" D

(perfect pocket size)
