Stashlogix

EcoStash

About this product

The EcoStash is our mid-sized pack for on the go.

Features:

- Combination Lock
- Customizable Padded Dividers
- Charging Port
- Stash Journal
- 3 Medium Jars
- 1 OdorPax
- Labeling marker for jars
- 8" L x 5.5" W x 4" H
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!