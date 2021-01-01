Stashlogix
EcoStash
Product rating:
About this product
The EcoStash is our mid-sized pack for on the go.
Features:
- Combination Lock
- Customizable Padded Dividers
- Charging Port
- Stash Journal
- 3 Medium Jars
- 1 OdorPax
- Labeling marker for jars
- 8" L x 5.5" W x 4" H
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!