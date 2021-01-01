Stashlogix
GoStash
About this product
The GoStash is just that - ready to go.
Latch your GoStash to anything else you might be carrying or stash it solo - it's your everyday carry.
Features:
- Combination Lock
- Customizable Padded Dividers
- 1 OdorPax
- Stash Journal
- 1 Medium Jar
- Labeling marker for jars
- 7.5" L x 3.5" W x 3" H
Latch your GoStash to anything else you might be carrying or stash it solo - it's your everyday carry.
Features:
- Combination Lock
- Customizable Padded Dividers
- 1 OdorPax
- Stash Journal
- 1 Medium Jar
- Labeling marker for jars
- 7.5" L x 3.5" W x 3" H
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!