Stashlogix
ProStash
Product rating:
About this product
Our largest case, the ProStash is for the connoisseur with a serious stash. Great for trips or the home base!
Features:
- Combination Lock
- Customizable Padded Dividers
- Charging Port
- Stash Journal
- 3 Medium Jars
- 1 Large Showcase Jar
- 1 OdorPax
- Labeling marker for jars
- 11" L x 8.5" W x 4" H
