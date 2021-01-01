Stashlogix
STASHLOGIX 'Chico' Jar
About this product
Chico is for "dry" (less sticky) concentrated organic material. The glass core in the Chico features a wide mouth (1.3 inches) for easy access with a concave base for easy scooping.
- Glass-lined
- Airtight
- Waterproof
- UV Proof
- BPA free
Outside Dimensions: 1.75'' Tall by 1.8'' Wide (at cap)
Volume: .75 Fluid Ounces
