Logo for the brand Stashlogix

Stashlogix

STASHLOGIX 'Chico' Jar

About this product

Chico is for "dry" (less sticky) concentrated organic material. The glass core in the Chico features a wide mouth (1.3 inches) for easy access with a concave base for easy scooping.

- Glass-lined

- Airtight

- Waterproof

- UV Proof

- BPA free

Outside Dimensions: 1.75'' Tall by 1.8'' Wide (at cap)

Volume: .75 Fluid Ounces
