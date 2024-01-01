27.16% THC Gorilla Glue x Gelato 41 - 41 Gorillaz is a high-end cannabis strain that immediately impresses with its vibrant green appearance, adorned with frosty trichomes, hinting at its potency and quality. Its aroma is a complex blend of gas funk and earthy tones, creating an inviting olfactory experience. The flavor mirrors this complexity, offering a rich, essence with nuanced earthy and gassy notes that appeal to connoisseurs. The effects are equally impressive, delivering a potent, chronic high that combines cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. This balance makes 41 Gorillaz ideal for those seeking relief from stress and tension while enjoying a sophisticated, flavorful smoke.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Nestled amidst the hills of southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a cherished family-run craft cannabis farm. Known for it’s distinctive cultivation approach and an unwavering commitment to quality that shines through in every aspect of their operation. Stash Mountain utilizes a diverse range of cultivation methods, including cutting edge indoor facilities and an expansive outdoor farm. What truly sets Stash Mountain apart is the relentless dedication to crafting unforgettable cannabis flower. Their notable bud tells a story of passion and expertise sure to captivate and redefine the Oregon cannabis market. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, Stash Mountain's flower promises a journey through the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of cannabis culture.