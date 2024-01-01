E85

by Stash Mountain
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

E85: All Gas, No Brakes! This strain doesn't hold back, delivering a powerful punch with its intense potency and full-body high that provides significant pain relief. Named for its fuel-like aroma and strength, E85 offers a unique experience with hints of vanilla frosting, cream, and a robust gassy terpene profile. Perfect for those seeking relaxation and euphoria, E85 hits you with a fuel-like scent, complemented by subtle notes of vanilla and cream. Whether you're dealing with stress or sleep issues, this strain is your ticket to a soothing and uplifting experience. With its potent effects and irresistible aroma, E85 stands out as top-tier cannabis that's bound to leave a lasting impression. 28.2% THC

About this strain

E85 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. This strain is a rare and exotic creation that combines the best of both parents. E85 has a fruity and dessert-like aroma and taste that are truly pleasing to the senses. E85 is unknown% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us E85 effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose E85 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by Grandiflora Genetics, E85 features flavors like sweet, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a limited edition offering from Grandiflora Genetics, a brand that specializes in exotic and rare genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed E85, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Stash Mountain
Stash Mountain
Shop products
Nestled amidst the hills of southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a cherished family-run craft cannabis farm. Known for it’s distinctive cultivation approach and an unwavering commitment to quality that shines through in every aspect of their operation. Stash Mountain utilizes a diverse range of cultivation methods, including cutting edge indoor facilities and an expansive outdoor farm.
What truly sets Stash Mountain apart is the relentless dedication to crafting unforgettable cannabis flower. Their notable bud tells a story of passion and expertise sure to captivate and redefine the Oregon cannabis market.
Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, Stash Mountain's flower promises a journey through the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of cannabis culture.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 10224576227
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.