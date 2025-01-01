

Lilikoi is in a league of its own, delivering an intensely flavorful smoke with floral, fruity, and candy-like notes that hit from the first toke. This sativa-dominant hybrid, born from Strawberry Cloud x Lychee Blossom, brings dense, resin-coated buds with vibrant color, packed with a bold terpene fusion of cinnamon, magnolia, lemon, hops, and lavender, creating a distinctive nose and taste that leaves you coming back for more.



Smooth and flavorful, Lilikoi offers a balanced, uplifting high that keeps the energy flowing without being overwhelming. A true standout for those who appreciate big flavor, bold effects, and an unforgettable smoking experience.

