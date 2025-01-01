🚀 Rogue Runtz – The West Coast’s Best-Kept Secret 🚀



Known for its potency and flavor, Rogue Runtz is a favorite for those who appreciate smooth, high-quality flower. Expect a sweet, citrusy inhale with an earthy, gassy finish and a high that hits heavy but stays balanced. Now, Rogue Runtz is here to bring that same top-tier fire straight to your stash.



🔥 Rich terpene profile with layers of bright citrus, sweet berry, and a hint of gas.

🔥 With a smooth, fruity inhale and a subtle earthy kick on the exhale, Rogue Runtz tastes as good as it smokes.

🔥 The high? Next level. 30.2% THC fuels a hard-hitting yet balanced experience—uplifting, calming, and straight-up potent.

💨 Premium indoor-grown heat that belongs in every connoisseur’s collection. No rules. No limits. Just Rogue Runtz.

🌱 TERPENES: 3.95% (Lemon, Orange, Lavender, Hops, Cinnamon)

💥 THC: 30.2% – Elite genetics. Unmatched fire.

