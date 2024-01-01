The Soap

by Stash Mountain
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
The Soap, is a potent hybrid born from Animal Mints and Kush Mints strains. Each hit explodes with sour citrus, sweet woody pine, and a hint of spicy sharp cheese. The nose matches, with a kick of spicy pungent diesel. The high from The Soap hits fast, wiping out negativity and racing thoughts in a flash. You'll feel lifted, calm, and euphoric, with a tingly body buzz that amps up your energy. Great for managing stress, anxiety, and pain, The Soap delivers powerful relief with its potent effects. 25.8% THC

The Soap is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. The Soap is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Soap effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Soap when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Berner’s Cookies, The Soap features flavors like mint, pine and cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of The Soap typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Soap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review

 

Stash Mountain
Nestled amidst the hills of southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a cherished family-run craft cannabis farm. Known for it’s distinctive cultivation approach and an unwavering commitment to quality that shines through in every aspect of their operation. Stash Mountain utilizes a diverse range of cultivation methods, including cutting edge indoor facilities and an expansive outdoor farm.
What truly sets Stash Mountain apart is the relentless dedication to crafting unforgettable cannabis flower. Their notable bud tells a story of passion and expertise sure to captivate and redefine the Oregon cannabis market.
Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, Stash Mountain's flower promises a journey through the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of cannabis culture.

