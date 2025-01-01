2nd place at the Oregon Growers Cup—one session, and you’ll see why. Triple Lindy brings dense, resin-rich buds that glisten under the light, packed with a potent, smooth high that hits just right every time.
🔥 THC: 29.51% – Potent yet balanced
🔥 Terpenes: 5.45% (Lemon, Cinnamon, Orange, Magnolia, Lavender) – LOUD and FRESH 🔥 Flavors: Floral, fruity, and dark berry with sweet candy and a gassy finish
🔥 The high? Smooth, steady, and versatile—energizing yet relaxing Reminiscent of old-school OG on Z, its mysterious lineage only adds to the legend. Whether you’re kicking back or getting things done, Triple Lindy delivers on all levels.
💨Not just any bud—this one’s built for true connoisseurs. 🔥 Don’t sleep on this drop.
Located in the hills of Southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a family-run cannabis farm built on decades of cultivation expertise. With indoor, greenhouse, and sungrown tiers, we blend innovative techniques with a legacy of quality to produce cannabis that’s fresh, consistent, and unforgettable.
Whether it’s your first toke or part of your daily ritual, our flower is here to elevate your experience. We take pride in delivering cannabis that’s clean, flavorful, and crafted to stand out.
As generational cultivators rooted in legacy cannabis culture, we’re driven by passion and a commitment to excellence. This dedication has earned us 2nd place at the OG Invitational Cup 2024 and 2nd place at the Oregon Grower’s Cup 2024—a testament to our relentless pursuit of greatness.