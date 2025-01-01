White Rainbow is an expertly curated cross of two titans of cannabis genetics Fish Scale and Apples and Bananas by Compound Genetics. Fish Scale is a very legendary name in cannabis and Compound got the best phenotypes of the original genetics when coming up with their parent. White Rainbow buds are large beautiful buds that are a mosaic of purple, orange hairs, and white sticky trichomes. The aroma of the flower is very fruity, gassy, and peppery and this translates very similarly when smoked. The smoke is nice and savory with an apple, fuel, and spice flavor and a nice fuel aftertaste that lingers on the tongue refreshingly. The high is very cerebral in nature but also pairs in a nice relaxing body high. 24.55% THC

