White Cherry Gelato
Stash MountainFlower
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
White Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with White Cherry. The effects of this strain are believed to be balancing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed and sleepy. White Cherry Gelato is believed to have THC levels ranging from 15%-20%. Consumers say this strain is a creeper stain, meaning the effects will hit you later than you might expect, so partake with caution. The dominant terpene in White Cherry Gelato is currently unknown. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of insomnia. The original breeder of White Cherry Gelato is unknown.
