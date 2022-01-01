About this product
Stash Budder Wax is created when the extracted cannabinoids begin to crystallize after being agitated during the extraction process. By strategically whipping the concentrate material during the purging process, the concentrate transforms from a shatter-like substance into a beautiful, fluffy Budder Wax ideal for dabbing.
Stash is more a philosophy than a brand. More of an experience and a lifestyle than a cannabis company. Stash is a collective effort to enrich lives. Our company is made up of people who care about each other and enjoy collaborating. We believe in creating products we value, with the people we love, for the good of our families and our community.