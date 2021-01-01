About this product

ELEVATE YOUR CANNABIS STORAGE TO THE NEXT LEVEL



Meticulously designed with the weekend cannabis consumer in mind, the Weekend Toker StashhBox features a rack for one of our signature StashhJars, and a cozy storage space for you favorite tools and accessories. In an effort to combat any odors that may permeate from your accessories, the Weekend Toker StashhBox is lined with aromatic cedar.



The included StashhJar comfortably holds between 7g and 14g (1/4oz and 1/2oz) of your favorite buds; perfect for storing your favorite strain. The included Boveda packs actively release or absorb moisture to ensure your buds are maintained at the perfect humidity level. Never doubt whether your cannabis is within the optimal storage environment again...a quick glance at the hygrometer built into the StashhJar lid lets you know when it's time to replace your Boveda pack.



HANDMADE IN CALGARY, ALBERTA (CANADA)



Every StashhBox is painstakingly constructed by hand in the beautiful city of Calgary, AB. The nature of handwork means each and every StashhBox is unique, and made to a standard that simply cannot be attained through mass production. From the careful selection of wood, down to the impossibly tight dovetail joints, the pride we take in our work can be seen the second one lays eyes on our product.



OUR COMMITMENT TO THE ENVIRONMENT



StashhBox is the only cannabis stash box on the market that is constructed from reclaimed wood. So, where does this wood come from? Well, everytime someone installs new hardwood flooring in their house, an enormous pile of scrap wood becomes destined for the landfill. This pile of scrap might be the old floor that was torn out, or it could be end cuts from the new floor that was installed. In anycase, every StashhBox is constructed from pieces of hardwood flooring that would have otherwise been thrown out, with only the trim being comprised of "new" wood. It's our hope that we will inspire people to see the potential beauty in much of the "trash" being sent to landfills everyday.



FEATURES

-Constructed from Oak reclaimed from hardwood flooring

-Walnut inlay

-Aromatic Cedar lining

-Single StashhJar rack

-Includes one StashhJar with a capacity of appx. 7g to 14g (1/4oz to 1/2oz) of your favorite buds

-Includes three Boveda packs

-Modularly built. Removable StashhJar rack

-High gloss finish

-Measures 19cm x 20cm x 14cm (7 1/2" x 7 7/8" x 5 1/2")