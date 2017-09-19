stashrocks.com
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
A glass Mason jar brings its proven durability in both material and seal quality.
Our exclusive Double Lid further protects the contents from infiltration. All supplied products are made in the USA.
A high performance, eco-friendly hydraulic concrete mix is used for its inertness and durability. It is a sand base, non-metallic material with no added chlorides. This material has an ultimate strength of over 9,000 psi - so yeah - it's a rock.
Stashrocks are artisan crafted in small batches - each hand finished and numbered. No 2 Stashrocks are alike.
diversion safe stash rock
Blue Moon Rocks effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
43% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
