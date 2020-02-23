Pineapple Tonic is a high CBD strain that provides a mellow and uplifting buzz. Great for daytime medicating and when one wants to be clear-headed and relaxed. This is a popular strain for helping decrease anxiety without the heaviness of an indica. A potent scent of sweet pineapple and spice is present on the nose. With a two to one ratio of CBD to THC, this is a great strain for pain relief and mood elevation.



A blend of Hawaiian Pineapple & Cannatonic, evergreen buds with pineapple aromatics. Peaceful and happy, great for a day in the park or relaxing after work.