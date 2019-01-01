 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Steep Hill Hawaii
Steep Hill Hawaii Cover Photo

Steep Hill Hawaii

Leading the Science of Cannabis

Steep Hill quantifies 17 cannabinoids and 10 terpenes.
Steep Hill quantifies 17 cannabinoids and 10 terpenes.
Steep Hill Hawaii featured photo 2
Steep Hill is a world class research and development company.
Steep Hill is a world class research and development company.

About Steep Hill Hawaii

Steep Hill is the country’s leading cannabis science and technology firm. Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States in 2008, and now has company-owned labs in Berkeley, CA, and Seattle, WA, with licensed labs in Honolulu, HI, Columbia, MD, Las Vegas, NV, and Albuquerque, NM. Steep Hill’s core business is testing and analyzing medical and recreational marijuana to ensure compliance with public safety standards. In addition to its core business, Steep Hill is also an innovative R&D Lab that has developed and commercialized two highly-differentiated and proprietary products: the QuantaCann™ and the GenKit™.

Analytics & testing

more products

Consulting

more products