About this product
777 OG by Sticky Status is a perfectly balanced Indica/Hybrid with a mysterious lineage, though its OG roots are undeniable. Despite the lack of clear genetic background, this strain has gained a legendary reputation, often described as the kind of bud worthy of the divine. If you're looking for an uplifting yet soothing experience, 777 OG delivers on all fronts.
The high kicks in with an immediate wave of euphoria, leaving you feeling blissful, social, and carefree. Conversations flow effortlessly, and laughter comes naturally, making it a great choice for both social gatherings and solo relaxation. While your mind stays light and happy, a gentle body relaxation sets in, melting away tension without causing drowsiness. With THC levels ranging from 18-30%, this strain is commonly used to help manage chronic pain, stress, mood swings, anxiety, and even insomnia.
777 OG features a bold and unique flavor, blending sweet and sour citrus notes with a hint of earthy spice. Its aroma follows suit, offering a fresh pine scent with kushy, lemony undertones. The buds are dense and oversized, showcasing a deep forest green color with dark accents, fiery amber hairs, and a frosty layer of golden trichomes. Whether you're looking to lift your spirits or unwind without sedation, 777 OG is a smooth, well-rounded choice.
The high kicks in with an immediate wave of euphoria, leaving you feeling blissful, social, and carefree. Conversations flow effortlessly, and laughter comes naturally, making it a great choice for both social gatherings and solo relaxation. While your mind stays light and happy, a gentle body relaxation sets in, melting away tension without causing drowsiness. With THC levels ranging from 18-30%, this strain is commonly used to help manage chronic pain, stress, mood swings, anxiety, and even insomnia.
777 OG features a bold and unique flavor, blending sweet and sour citrus notes with a hint of earthy spice. Its aroma follows suit, offering a fresh pine scent with kushy, lemony undertones. The buds are dense and oversized, showcasing a deep forest green color with dark accents, fiery amber hairs, and a frosty layer of golden trichomes. Whether you're looking to lift your spirits or unwind without sedation, 777 OG is a smooth, well-rounded choice.
777 OG
Sticky StatusFlower
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
777 OG by Sticky Status is a perfectly balanced Indica/Hybrid with a mysterious lineage, though its OG roots are undeniable. Despite the lack of clear genetic background, this strain has gained a legendary reputation, often described as the kind of bud worthy of the divine. If you're looking for an uplifting yet soothing experience, 777 OG delivers on all fronts.
The high kicks in with an immediate wave of euphoria, leaving you feeling blissful, social, and carefree. Conversations flow effortlessly, and laughter comes naturally, making it a great choice for both social gatherings and solo relaxation. While your mind stays light and happy, a gentle body relaxation sets in, melting away tension without causing drowsiness. With THC levels ranging from 18-30%, this strain is commonly used to help manage chronic pain, stress, mood swings, anxiety, and even insomnia.
777 OG features a bold and unique flavor, blending sweet and sour citrus notes with a hint of earthy spice. Its aroma follows suit, offering a fresh pine scent with kushy, lemony undertones. The buds are dense and oversized, showcasing a deep forest green color with dark accents, fiery amber hairs, and a frosty layer of golden trichomes. Whether you're looking to lift your spirits or unwind without sedation, 777 OG is a smooth, well-rounded choice.
The high kicks in with an immediate wave of euphoria, leaving you feeling blissful, social, and carefree. Conversations flow effortlessly, and laughter comes naturally, making it a great choice for both social gatherings and solo relaxation. While your mind stays light and happy, a gentle body relaxation sets in, melting away tension without causing drowsiness. With THC levels ranging from 18-30%, this strain is commonly used to help manage chronic pain, stress, mood swings, anxiety, and even insomnia.
777 OG features a bold and unique flavor, blending sweet and sour citrus notes with a hint of earthy spice. Its aroma follows suit, offering a fresh pine scent with kushy, lemony undertones. The buds are dense and oversized, showcasing a deep forest green color with dark accents, fiery amber hairs, and a frosty layer of golden trichomes. Whether you're looking to lift your spirits or unwind without sedation, 777 OG is a smooth, well-rounded choice.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sticky Status
Sticky Status was born decades ago crafted with the blood, sweat and tears of a coalition of ordinary people with a relentless pursuit to push the limits of what's been seen. The team of purists spent decades with immense patience and painstaking trial and error. They exposed the plant to the most natural conditions to allow nature to blossom to its full potential. The only secret here is Love. It's with this love that hundreds have already experienced changes with the fruits of Sticky. Sticky has been used by creative talents and innovators from across the world for years. Many have said Sticky has been the spark of creativity and ingenuity that allowed them to propel forward to share their gifts with the world. The efforts and passion can be tasted with every toke. It's our pleasure to finally bring our passions to the public, and it's a tremendous joy to share our love to everyone. Sticky is not just a product. It's a culmination of the efforts of hundreds of supporters and a team that doesn't believe in the normal limits of the world. As we continue our journey, our goal is continue to perfect our craft with your tremendous support and assistance. Your smiles and positivity is what fuels our growth.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001736-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item