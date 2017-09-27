K1 OG

by Sticky Status
K1 OG is a legendary masterpiece, renowned among the cannabis community worldwide. Connoisseurs will be hard-pressed to find a similar OG. The buds boast a vibrant green color, accented by fiery orange pistils weaving throughout. The effects are swift and powerful, inducing a tranquilizing dejavu like body high that removes any tension and stress. It's a very nostalgic strain, encompassing everything glorious and memorable from back in the days. K1-OG have given tremendous amount of love, special care and attention to detail when it comes to this rare gene for over 20 years.

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” or "Ocean Grown" indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. Many people have different names for the acronym, but real OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

Sticky Status was born decades ago crafted with the blood, sweat and tears of a coalition of ordinary people with a relentless pursuit to push the limits of what's been seen. The team of purists spent decades with immense patience and painstaking trial and error. They exposed the plant to the most natural conditions to allow nature to blossom to its full potential. The only secret here is Love. It's with this love that hundreds have already experienced changes with the fruits of Sticky. Sticky has been used by creative talents and innovators from across the world for years. Many have said Sticky has been the spark of creativity and ingenuity that allowed them to propel forward to share their gifts with the world. The efforts and passion can be tasted with every toke. It's our pleasure to finally bring our passions to the public, and it's a tremendous joy to share our love to everyone. Sticky is not just a product. It's a culmination of the efforts of hundreds of supporters and a team that doesn't believe in the normal limits of the world. As we continue our journey, our goal is continue to perfect our craft with your tremendous support and assistance. Your smiles and positivity is what fuels our growth.

  • CA, US: C11-0001736-LIC
