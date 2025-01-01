About this product
Pineapple Breeze by Sticky Status is a strain that delivers a delicious fruity flavor and an uplifting, all around feel-good high.
From the first puff, you'll taste a burst of sweet pineapple, juicy papaya, and a hint of zesty lemon candy, with a subtle nutty cookie finish. The aroma is just as inviting—like opening a bag of fresh tropical fruit.
The high kicks in almost instantly, bringing a wave of euphoria and a boost of energy that keeps you feeling upbeat and social. Whether you're tackling a creative project, hanging out with friends, or just looking to brighten your mood, Pineapple Breeze has you covered.
With a potent THC level of 24-30%, this strain is also known to help with chronic pain, fatigue, stress, ADHD, and nausea. The buds are dense, forest green, and dusted with frosty white trichomes, making them just as beautiful as they are powerful.
Perfect if you're looking for a strain that tastes like summer and feels like pure bliss.
Pineapple Breeze
Sticky StatusFlower
About this brand
Sticky Status
Sticky Status was born decades ago crafted with the blood, sweat and tears of a coalition of ordinary people with a relentless pursuit to push the limits of what's been seen. The team of purists spent decades with immense patience and painstaking trial and error. They exposed the plant to the most natural conditions to allow nature to blossom to its full potential. The only secret here is Love. It's with this love that hundreds have already experienced changes with the fruits of Sticky. Sticky has been used by creative talents and innovators from across the world for years. Many have said Sticky has been the spark of creativity and ingenuity that allowed them to propel forward to share their gifts with the world. The efforts and passion can be tasted with every toke. It's our pleasure to finally bring our passions to the public, and it's a tremendous joy to share our love to everyone. Sticky is not just a product. It's a culmination of the efforts of hundreds of supporters and a team that doesn't believe in the normal limits of the world. As we continue our journey, our goal is continue to perfect our craft with your tremendous support and assistance. Your smiles and positivity is what fuels our growth.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001736-LIC
