Sour Diesel

by Sticky Status
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

AJ's original cut of Sour D grown with an immense amount of love and passion for the last 10+ years. An incredible way to pay tribute to such a staple amongst the cannabis community for so many years.

About this strain

OG Sour Diesel by The Cali Connection is a riff on where Sour Diesel has been and where it is going. By combining Sour OG and Cali Connection’s East Coast Sour Diesel precursor, OG Sour Diesel adopts the historical ECSD lineage while offering a nod to the West Coast’s tradition of Kush-heavy crosses. The fuel aroma the buds emit is intense and astringent. The long-lasting cerebral effects mute stress without encumbering the body.

About this brand

Sticky Status
Sticky Status was born decades ago crafted with the blood, sweat and tears of a coalition of ordinary people with a relentless pursuit to push the limits of what's been seen. The team of purists spent decades with immense patience and painstaking trial and error. They exposed the plant to the most natural conditions to allow nature to blossom to its full potential. The only secret here is Love. It's with this love that hundreds have already experienced changes with the fruits of Sticky. Sticky has been used by creative talents and innovators from across the world for years. Many have said Sticky has been the spark of creativity and ingenuity that allowed them to propel forward to share their gifts with the world. The efforts and passion can be tasted with every toke. It's our pleasure to finally bring our passions to the public, and it's a tremendous joy to share our love to everyone. Sticky is not just a product. It's a culmination of the efforts of hundreds of supporters and a team that doesn't believe in the normal limits of the world. As we continue our journey, our goal is continue to perfect our craft with your tremendous support and assistance. Your smiles and positivity is what fuels our growth.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001736-LIC
