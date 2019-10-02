About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
614 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
49% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
About this brand
STICKS
Since the LTRMN team came up with the STICKS™ concept—consistent, accessible, good weed—over 2M prerolls have been sold to happy consumers across Oregon & California. STICKS™ prerolls are precision milled, so particles are packed to the optimal density to provide affordable, consistent experiences you can trust. Our goal? The perfect preroll, at a price that can’t be beat.
LEARN ABOUT STICKS
STICKS™ Carts offer a consistent user experience, with high-impact effects across a variety of profiles at the best prices on the market. Proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences.
STICKS™ 1/8th's is the full bud you love from our STICKS™ Pre-rolls ready to grab and go pop-top container.
